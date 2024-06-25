Scott Ritter Extra

America's Dark Day
By allowing the US government to compel Julian Assange to plead guilty to a crime he did not commit, America has condemned itself to be a land where…
  
Scott Ritter
203
It’s the end of the world as we know it
The American-NATO rush toward nuclear war with Russia
  
Scott Ritter
206
Covering Ukraine
The Scott Ritter Interviews Through the Eyes of Ania K
  
Scott Ritter
34
Scott Ritter and the Russian ‘Path of Redemption’
Part Four: The Donbas Dilemma
  
Scott Ritter
48

May 2024

Meet the New Boss…He’s not the same as the Old Boss
  
Scott Ritter
233
A Victory Day Message From Scott Ritter
“Follow me on a trip back in time, to a year ago, where I learned firsthand how important this holiday is to the Russian nation.”
  
Scott Ritter
78
Dancing the Khorumi on Rustaveli Avenue
How a dance meant to celebrate Georgian life has been turned into a ballet of national doom
  
Scott Ritter
47

April 2024

Ritter Roundup #2
Scott will discuss these videos and answer audience questions on Ep. 154 of Ask the Inspector on April 26 at 8 PM EDT. Call us live at 520.525.8359, or…
  
Scott Ritter
16
Dream, Georgia…Dream
For the Georgian people, Georgia Dream’s second try at passing the foreign agent registration law proved the charm. It is a battle of the “playbooks…
  
Scott Ritter
51
Checkmate
The Iranian defeat of the US-Israeli missile defense architecture has global security consequences. The world’s attention has, rightfully so, been…
  
Scott Ritter
126
The Missiles of April
Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel will go down in history as one of the greatest victories of this century. I’ve been writing about Iran for more than…
  
Scott Ritter
141
Ritter Roundup
Erdogan's Luster Has Faded, and Germany Joins Forces with Lithuania
  
Scott Ritter
14
