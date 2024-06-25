Scott Ritter Extra
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Ask the Inspector
Merch
Recent Articles
Donate
Scenes from the Evolution
American Drink Tank
Telegram
Media Inquiries
Waging Peace - Donate
Reparations
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
America's Dark Day
By allowing the US government to compel Julian Assange to plead guilty to a crime he did not commit, America has condemned itself to be a land where…
Jun 25
•
Scott Ritter
458
Share this post
America's Dark Day
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
203
It’s the end of the world as we know it
The American-NATO rush toward nuclear war with Russia
Jun 21
•
Scott Ritter
382
Share this post
It’s the end of the world as we know it
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
206
Covering Ukraine
The Scott Ritter Interviews Through the Eyes of Ania K
Jun 18
•
Scott Ritter
255
Share this post
Covering Ukraine
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
34
Scott Ritter and the Russian ‘Path of Redemption’
Part Four: The Donbas Dilemma
Jun 14
•
Scott Ritter
311
Share this post
Scott Ritter and the Russian ‘Path of Redemption’
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
48
May 2024
Meet the New Boss…He’s not the same as the Old Boss
May 10
•
Scott Ritter
478
Share this post
Meet the New Boss…He’s not the same as the Old Boss
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
233
A Victory Day Message From Scott Ritter
“Follow me on a trip back in time, to a year ago, where I learned firsthand how important this holiday is to the Russian nation.”
May 9
•
Scott Ritter
228
Share this post
A Victory Day Message From Scott Ritter
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
78
Dancing the Khorumi on Rustaveli Avenue
How a dance meant to celebrate Georgian life has been turned into a ballet of national doom
May 4
•
Scott Ritter
222
Share this post
Dancing the Khorumi on Rustaveli Avenue
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
47
April 2024
Ritter Roundup #2
Scott will discuss these videos and answer audience questions on Ep. 154 of Ask the Inspector on April 26 at 8 PM EDT. Call us live at 520.525.8359, or…
Apr 26
•
Scott Ritter
111
Share this post
Ritter Roundup #2
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
Dream, Georgia…Dream
For the Georgian people, Georgia Dream’s second try at passing the foreign agent registration law proved the charm. It is a battle of the “playbooks…
Apr 25
•
Scott Ritter
286
Share this post
Dream, Georgia…Dream
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
51
Checkmate
The Iranian defeat of the US-Israeli missile defense architecture has global security consequences. The world’s attention has, rightfully so, been…
Apr 16
•
Scott Ritter
563
Share this post
Checkmate
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
126
The Missiles of April
Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel will go down in history as one of the greatest victories of this century. I’ve been writing about Iran for more than…
Apr 14
•
Scott Ritter
583
Share this post
The Missiles of April
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
141
Ritter Roundup
Erdogan's Luster Has Faded, and Germany Joins Forces with Lithuania
Apr 12
•
Scott Ritter
91
Share this post
Ritter Roundup
scottritter.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
© 2024 Jeff Norman
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts