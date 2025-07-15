I am engaged in several concurrent projects which can only go forward with the generous assistance of donors who share the same desire for a more peaceful world.

Project 38 is a campaign centered on the production of a documentary film, 38 Minutes, which seeks to put nuclear disarmament back on the table as an American policy priority.

Funding is needed to finish the documentary film, organize a team of experts, and pitch this concept to Congress and the Trump administration.

With the return of my passport, I am resuming the Waging Peace campaign which was placed on hold in June 2024. I will be returning to Russia to continue the process of bringing the reality of Russia back to an American audience, and in doing so provide an antidote to the poison of Russophobia that infects America today.

The Citizens Summit project kicked off on June 18 thanks to the generous support of donors.

I will be working on continuing the process of citizen-to-citizen diplomacy, working with counterparts in Russia and the US to pursue friendship between the Russian and American people.

