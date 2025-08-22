Real Scott Ritter

Thank you, Scott, for your admirable efforts to promote peace and good relations between the U.S. and Russia. I am an American of Russian heritage (my family emigrated to the U.S. in the early 1900's, before WWI, from Odessa and Kolomiya (in Galicia), which are both currently part of Ukraine, and from Minsk, Belarus. I have been so frustrated and angry at the rampant Russophobia both here in the U.S. and in Western Europe, especially in the last ten years, and I am heartened by the fact that at least a decent amount of Republicans recognize that Russia is not our enemy, unlike most Democrats, who despite supposedly being anti-war, are gung ho about fighting a war with Russia. Most Americans are unaware, or do not care, that so many Ukrainians are dying in this war; they seem fine with the idea that they are cannon fodder for Zelensky's corruption and greed. They foolishly believe that only about 100,000 Ukrainians have died since February 2022, because they are being fed lies by what Gerald Celente colorfully calls the media "prestitutes." The actual number, according to knowledgeable sources such as Colonel Douglas MacGregor, is over 1 million Ukrainians dead. I have a t-shirt with a Russian-American flag on it, and when I wear it, I sometimes have people spit in my direction or say something ugly to me. It's crazy! I'm also frustrated by the slanders hurled at Vladimir Putin, who I consider the sanest and best leader of any nation in the world. I tire of hearing him being slandered as a dictator, thug, killer, etc. So I really appreciated what you said the other day on the Sabby Sabs podcast about Putin and how he is a democratically elected leader who cannot act unilaterally but must instead get approval through a referendum and the votes of the legislature. When Sabrina asked you why Americans call Putin a dictator, you correctly said it's because Americans are stupid. Unfortunately, that is true of a large percentage of our population. I appreciate your attempt to educate the ignorant, and I hope they will listen and learn. Thank you for all you are doing! You're a true American patriot, and I salute you.

