Share post
For the Children of the Donbas

In this special edition of the Russia House, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Yana Lantratova, a member of the Russian State Duma.
Scott Ritter
Aug 20, 2025
11
25
Earlier this week the President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, asked President Trump to help “make sure the children of Ukraine” are returned to their families. President Trump responded in a way that gave credence to the allegations put forward by Ursula von der Leyen. But these allegations are lies. The truth rests in the heroic actions of people like Yana Lantratova, who risked their lives to rescue children trapped in homes and villages shelled by the Ukrainian army, their families killed, their tiny bodies broken and bleeding. Yana saved their lives. Russia saved their lives. This is the truth. And this interview is essential for telling this truth to the American public.

