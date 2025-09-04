Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

The Good Propagandist

Scott Ritter
Sep 04, 2025
On the episode of The Russia House, I discuss the state of journalism in Russia with Anatoly Kuzichev, the host of the Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Show) talk-show on Channel One and the Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia.

