The Good Propagandist

On the episode of The Russia House, I discuss the state of journalism in Russia with Anatoly Kuzichev, the host of the Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Show) talk-show on Channel One and the Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia.
The Russia House
The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.