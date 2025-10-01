In 2013, Anatoly Kazakevich founded the Baikal-Alaska project in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, Russia. The project is dedicated to the study and development of historical ties between Siberia and Alaska.

In 2017-2019, Anatoly headed up an expedition to sail a catamaran from Lake Baikal to Alaska. Anatoly sailed across Baikal lake, the Lena River, the Okhotsk and Bering Seas to Alaska, eventually reaching his final destination in the city of Sitka, Alaska. In total Anatoly and his team traveled some 15,400 kilometers, a journey dedicated to bringing Americans and Russians closer together.

Anatoly made a documentary movie, and published a book which tells the story of the remarkable expedition. He and his team have built a themed Baikal-Alaska hotel in Irtkusk where visitors can live in rooms inspired by the expedition and the history and geography of Siberia and Alaska.

Next year, this intrepid explorer for peace will be heading up a new expedition designed to bring the Russian and American people closer together. In July 2026, Anatoly’s Baikal-Alaska will undertake a new expedition which will transverse key stops along the route used in the Second World War. To date, the response has been overwhelming: over 100 participants, including pilots, owners of sea plane, bloggers, and filmmakers—have joined the mission—a mission of peace.

Organized by the Peace Explorer himself—Anatoly Kazakevich.

Thanks for reading Real Scott Ritter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Donate