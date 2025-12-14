Real Scott Ritter

Interview with Andrey Masalovich

Dec 14, 2025

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am in downtown Moscow, where I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrey Masalovich — Russian scientist, lecturer, retired lieutenant colonel of the special services, IT specialist in information security, OSINT, and competitive intelligence. Known online under the pseudonym “CyberGrandfather,” Andrey Masalovich jokingly calls himself a “Reality Connection Specialist.” Andrey and I had a fascinating conversation about the role of Artificial Intelligence in intelligence analysis, especially that which involves the use of open source intelligence.

