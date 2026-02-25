Real Scott Ritter

Trump’s Foreign Policy, from a Russian Perspective

Scott Ritter
Feb 25, 2026
∙ Paid

In this episode of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I discuss the foreign policy of Donald Trump with Andrei Vajra, a noted political commentator and author. It is Andrei’s third time to The Russia House, and in this conversation he adds critical Russian insight to the rhyme and reason of US foreign policy in the Trump era.

