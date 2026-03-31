Garland Nixon and I were joined on stage at Moscow’s upscale 19/72 Cigar Lounge by noted Soviet/Russian historian Andrei Fursov and Elena Ponomareva, a professor of International Relations at MGIMO, Russia’s premier foreign policy university, for an evening of “cigar diplomacy”.

Moderated by Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Russian Academy off National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) and the Institute of Law and National Security, the panel discussed issues pertaining to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and the end of arms control, all in the context of US-Russian relations. In addition to responding to Alexander Stepanov’s inquiries, the panel took questions from the audience.

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