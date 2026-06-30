In this episode of The Russia House I am joined by Gavriil Doroshin, the great-great-grandson of Emperor Nicholas I. Gavril was born in France and came to the Donbas in 2015 to defend its population from Ukrainian nationalists. Gavril started as an assault trooper and a machine gunner, and later served in the command of the Burevestnik drone unit. With his roots firmly embedded in Russia’s past, Gavril today is fighting Russia’s future.
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