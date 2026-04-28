Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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“You don’t need a Weatherman to know which way the wind blows”: US-Russian relations in the age of Trump

In this episode of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I once again welcome noted Russian political-military analyst Andrei Vajra for an in depth discussion on the future of US-Russian relations.
Scott Ritter
Apr 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrei and I departed from normal protocol, and he assumed the role of Grand Inquisitor, probing my opinions and assessments on whether or not Trump actually needs Russia to implement his global vision, and conversely, whether Trump is useful to Russia as it implements its own foreign and national security objectives. Does Trump need Russia? Can Trump b…

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