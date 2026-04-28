Andrei and I departed from normal protocol, and he assumed the role of Grand Inquisitor, probing my opinions and assessments on whether or not Trump actually needs Russia to implement his global vision, and conversely, whether Trump is useful to Russia as it implements its own foreign and national security objectives. Does Trump need Russia? Can Trump b…
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“You don’t need a Weatherman to know which way the wind blows”: US-Russian relations in the age of Trump
In this episode of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I once again welcome noted Russian political-military analyst Andrei Vajra for an in depth discussion on the future of US-Russian relations.
Apr 28, 2026
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The Russia House
The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.
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