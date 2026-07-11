In this edition of The Russia House, I am joined by Vasyl Prozorov, a former senior member of the Ukrainian security service (SBU) who defected to Russia in 2018. Prozorov describes his service in the SBU, his decision to defect, as well as the prospects for peace and the reality around what “denazification” means for Ukraine in the context of the Special Military Operation.
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