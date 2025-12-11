Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Interview with Andrey Ilnitsky

Scott Ritter
Dec 11, 2025

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am in downtown Moscow, where I had the honor and privilege to speak with with Andrey Il’Nitsky, a retired Lieutenant General in the Russian Army and former senior advisor to Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. We discussed the Alaska Summit and the new peace plan being discussed by the Russians and the US. A fascinating perspective from someone who sat in on the inner circle of Russian defense policy.

Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture