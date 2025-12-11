Interview with Andrey Ilnitsky

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am in downtown Moscow, where I had the honor and privilege to speak with with Andrey Il’Nitsky, a retired Lieutenant General in the Russian Army and former senior advisor to Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. We discussed the Alaska Summit and the new peace plan being discussed by the Russians and the US. A fascinating perspective from someone who sat in on the inner circle of Russian defense policy.
