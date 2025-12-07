Interview with Francesca de Bardin

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where we had the pleasure of interviewing Francesca de Bardin, an American businesswoman who has made Russia—and Moscow in particular—her new home.

We discussed her reasons for moving to Russia, what she thinks of the Russian people and culture, and why Russia may be the ideal destination for people looking for a society that appreciates family values and quality of life over pure commercialism.

Share

Donate