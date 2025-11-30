Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Transcript

Interview with Alexander Stepanov

Scott Ritter
Nov 30, 2025

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where had the pleasure of interviewing Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and Senior Researcher at the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ILA RAS).

I asked Alexander a question about Venezuela possibly being used by Russia as a “second front” against the United States. His answer was a tour de force of modern geopolitical analysis that is a must see!

