Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Interview with Fyodor Razzakov

Scott Ritter
Dec 03, 2025

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where we had the pleasure of interviewing noted Russian writer Fyodor Razzakov, where we discussed the role of cinema in the collapse of the Soviet Union and dragging Russian society down during the decade of the ‘90’s. It turns out how a society sees itself through the lens of a camera influences reality.

Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thanks for reading Real Scott Ritter! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Scott Ritter
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture