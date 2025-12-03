Interview with Fyodor Razzakov

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where we had the pleasure of interviewing noted Russian writer Fyodor Razzakov, where we discussed the role of cinema in the collapse of the Soviet Union and dragging Russian society down during the decade of the ‘90’s. It turns out how a society sees itself through the lens of a camera influences reality.
