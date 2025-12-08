Interview with Maxim Lavrukhin

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where we had the pleasure of interviewing Maxim Lavrukhin, a member of the expert council of the State Duma Committee on Energy.

We discussed energy war being waged between Russia and Ukraine, and in particular how Russia was responding to the threat posed by Ukrainian drones to critical Russian energy infrastructure.

