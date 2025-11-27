Interview with Mikhail Delyagin

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where had the pleasure of interviewing noted Russian economist Mikhail Delyagin. We explore the reality of the Russian economy today, how it transitioned from the depths of the chaos and disaster of the post-Soviet collapse to what it is today, where it is heading, and its present strengths and weaknesses.
The Russia House
The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.
