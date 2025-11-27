Real Scott Ritter

Interview with Mikhail Delyagin

Scott Ritter
Nov 27, 2025

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where had the pleasure of interviewing noted Russian economist Mikhail Delyagin. We explore the reality of the Russian economy today, how it transitioned from the depths of the chaos and disaster of the post-Soviet collapse to what it is today, where it is heading, and its present strengths and weaknesses.

