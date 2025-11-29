Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Interview with Alexander Artamonov

Scott Ritter
Nov 29, 2025

In this special edition of The Russia House with Scott Ritter, I am joined by my co-host Garland Nixon in downtown Moscow, where had the pleasure of interviewing Alexander Artamonov, a noted Russian journalist and the chief analyst at the Eurasia Heritage Foundation, where we delved into the complicated topic of the “denazification” of Ukraine, and what it means in regards to the prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Thanks for reading Real Scott Ritter! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Scott Ritter
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture