One of the major themes emerging from President Trump’s administration when it comes to Russia is the notion of Russian economic vulnerability in the face of targeted sanctioning of Russia’s energy sector. Scott Bessant, the Secretary of Treasury, has bragged that if the US were able to pinch off Russia’s ability to export oil and gas, then the Russian …
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Real Scott Ritter
Stalin, Industrialization, and the Sanction-Proofing of Russia’s Economy
Stalin and Economic Mobilization
Sep 21, 2025
∙ Paid
The Russia House
The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.