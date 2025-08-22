Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

A Fighter’s Heart

Scott Ritter
Aug 22, 2025
Maxim Rendovsky proved his mettle in the ring as a champion MMA fighter from Ukraine. But when Azov militants took him captive and tortured him for training with the Chechen Akhmat MMA team, the true measure of the man he was became known.

