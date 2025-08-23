Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
5
11

The Good Neighbor

Scott Ritter
Aug 23, 2025
5
11
Share

In this interview, I discuss the future of Russian-Georgian relations with Mamuka Pipia, the International Secretary of the Solidarity for Peace Party, a Georgian political party which advocates for good relations between Russia and Georgia.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture