In this interview, I discuss the future of Russian-Georgian relations with Mamuka Pipia, the International Secretary of the Solidarity for Peace Party, a Georgian political party which advocates for good relations between Russia and Georgia.
The Good Neighbor
Aug 23, 2025
The Russia House
The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.
