The Crimes of Men

In this interview, I discuss the crimes committed by Ukraine against the people of the Donbas, and what Russia is doing to bring the perpetrators to justice, with Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s ambassador-at-large for the investigation of Ukrainian war crimes.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
The Russia House
The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.
Recent Posts
Share this post