The Crimes of Men

Scott Ritter
Aug 24, 2025
In this interview, I discuss the crimes committed by Ukraine against the people of the Donbas, and what Russia is doing to bring the perpetrators to justice, with Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s ambassador-at-large for the investigation of Ukrainian war crimes.

Discussion about this video

