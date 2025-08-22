Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

The Chameleon: Military insights from an Afghanistan veteran

The Russian perspective is often missing from any broader conversation about issues that normally unite a diverse audience.
Aug 22, 2025
In this interview, I delve into issues pertaining to how Russian society treats its veterans from a veteran of the Soviet Union’s war in Afghanistan, Franz Klintsevich, a special forces officer who commanded a unit known as “the Chameleons”.

