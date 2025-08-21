Mykola Yanovych Azarov served Ukraine in a number of high-level positions, including as Prime Minister of Ukraine under President Viktor Yanukovych from 2010 until the Maidan coup of January 2014. Azarov resigned from his position in January 2014 and moved to Russia, where he has been working on a political solution for Ukraine. In this interview I explore issues that touch on the root causes of the Ukraine conflict, as well as what a potential path forward could look like for Ukraine once the fighting ends.
Mr. Prime Minister: The Ukraine conflict from the eyes of Mykola Azarov
Aug 21, 2025
The Russia House
