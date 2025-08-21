Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
10
16

The Man Behind the Medals

For years now I have been asked by numerous people to interview Deyan Beric, a Serbian military officer now serving in the Russia Army.
Scott Ritter
Aug 21, 2025
10
16
Share

Fighting under the nom-de-guerre Deki, Beric became a legend in the early years of the Donbas conflict, serving as a sniper and intelligence officer whose exploits made him one of the most heavily decorated soldiers of the conflict. His story has been told through a documentary film, "A Sniper's War." In this interview, I had the chance to see past the uniform and medals, and delve into the essence of the man himself.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture