Fighting under the nom-de-guerre Deki, Beric became a legend in the early years of the Donbas conflict, serving as a sniper and intelligence officer whose exploits made him one of the most heavily decorated soldiers of the conflict. His story has been told through a documentary film, "A Sniper's War." In this interview, I had the chance to see past the uniform and medals, and delve into the essence of the man himself.
The Man Behind the Medals
For years now I have been asked by numerous people to interview Deyan Beric, a Serbian military officer now serving in the Russia Army.
Aug 21, 2025
