Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

Project 38 Kickoff Event

I announce the commencement of the Project 38 campaign at an event organized by Cynthia Pooler and hosted by The Friends Meeting House of Albany, New York.
Scott Ritter
Jul 20, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture