Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7

Trip to Russia and The INF Treaty

Scott Ritter
Oct 14, 2025
7
Share
Transcript

In this video, I discuss my two upcoming trips to Russia, and the importance of independent journalism and citizen engagement to creating an atmosphere in the United States supportive of arms control.

If you would like to support my ongoing work on promoting disarmament by helping defray the costs of travelling and working in Russia, please contribute. All donations will be used to promote my work in countering Russophobia, bringing the Russian reality to an American audience, and helping bring awareness to the need of renewed arms control agreements between the US and Russia.

Thank you for your support.

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture