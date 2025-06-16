The US-Russia Summit that YouTube doesn't want you to know about

I posted this video—a conversation between Pavel Balobanov, the organizer of the Russian side of the US-Russia Citizens’ Summit taking place on June 18th—last week,

YouTube has taken the video down for “violating terms of service.”

There is no violation—simply a conversation about the possibility of peace between the US and Russia.

YouTube doesn’t want this meeting to take place.

Neither does the US government, which just suspended negotiations with Russia over the normalization of relations between the US and Russia.

But we’re going to go forward with the summit none the less.

Someone has to be the adult in the room.

I’m reposting this video on Substack.

Share it far and wide.

Let YouTube and the US government know that peace through dialogue is the only option if humanity is to be saved.