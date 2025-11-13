Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Peace in Ukraine is a victory for Russia / Why Lithuania closed its borders / "Trump's Way"

Discussion program "Ob"yektivNo" [Objectively] Minsk.
Scott Ritter
Nov 13, 2025

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture