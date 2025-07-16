Playback speed
38 Minutes: The Trailer
38 Minutes is a documentary film which highlight's the danger of nuclear war, and the need to take proactive measures to prevent nuclear conflict by promoting arms control and disarmament.
Jul 16, 2025
Ask the Inspector
Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT.
Submit your question in advance and donate to Waging Peace, Scott's campaign for nuclear disarmament, at https://ScottRitter.com.
Opening music by Ed Kliman https://texasmusicforge.com/, Brian Pothier https://www.facebook.com/pothierproductions and ShortBusMusic https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/.
