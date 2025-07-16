Real Scott Ritter

38 Minutes: The Trailer

38 Minutes is a documentary film which highlight's the danger of nuclear war, and the need to take proactive measures to prevent nuclear conflict by promoting arms control and disarmament.
Scott Ritter
Jul 16, 2025
Transcript

