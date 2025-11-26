Taking the “Highway to Hell” to Russia

On November 9 I had the honor and privilege of being able to present the Russian language edition of my book, Highway to Hell, in a forum hosted by the prestigious Central House of Writers, in downtown Moscow.

I was joined onstage by Konstatin Antipin, the Editor at Konzeptual Press, the publisher of my book, and Garland Nixon, the popular American radio host and political podcaster, who introduced me and the book to a packed reception hall.

My presentation was designed to introduce the book and its foundational themes of the danger of nuclear war and the necessity of arms control to a Russian audience, kickstarting my 18-day visit to Russia where I sought to engage in a broader discussion of these and other topics with the Russian people. After my remarks, we opened the floor to questions from the audience, before signing books.

Thanks for reading Real Scott Ritter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Donate

Give a gift subscription