The Fourth Reich

Scott Ritter
Jul 17, 2025
In this episode of The Russia House I explore the threat posed by Germany as it seeks to manifest itself as a new Fourth Reich in a fascinating dialogue with Igor Shishkin, a noted Russian historian and political scientist.

