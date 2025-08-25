A Conspiracy of Injustice

In this episode of the Russia House, I interview Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian commercial pilot kidnapped by US agents, tried and convicted in a US court on manufactured conspiracy charges, and who served 12 years of a 20 year sentence before being exchanged for an American citizen being held by Russia. A grim assessment of the injustice of the American justice system.
