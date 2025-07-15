Real Scott Ritter

Trump Watch 8: "The Gloves Come Off"

Special Guest: Ryan Dawson
Scott Ritter
Jul 15, 2025
Trump Watch is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers. Scott interviews one guest on one topic in each episode. In Episode Eight, Ryan Dawson shares his unrivaled information about the so-called Epstein files, and delves into the relationship between Israel and the United States.

