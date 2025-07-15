Trump Watch is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers. Scott interviews one guest on one topic in each episode. In Episode Eight, Ryan Dawson shares his unrivaled information about the so-called Epstein files, and delves into the relationship between Israel and the United States.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Real Scott Ritter
Trump Watch 8: "The Gloves Come Off"
Special Guest: Ryan Dawson
Jul 15, 2025
∙ Paid
Trump Watch
"Trump Watch" is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers only. Scott will interview one guest in each 60-minute episode."Trump Watch" is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers only. Scott will interview one guest in each 60-minute episode.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes