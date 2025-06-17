Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Trump Watch 7: "Soldiers Are Gunning Us Down"

Special Guest: Prof. Rachel VanLandingham
Scott Ritter
Jun 17, 2025
Trump Watch is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers only. Scott interviews one guest on one topic in each episode. In Episode Seven, Prof. Rachel VanLandingham critiques President Trump’s relationship with the military in general, particularly the propriety and legality of activating the National Gua…

