Trump Watch is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers only. Scott interviews one guest on one topic in each episode. In Episode Six, former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson talks about the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the history of the CIA, and how the agency operates today. This week’s episode is offered free of charge to everyone.
Trump Watch 6: "The Shit Has Hit the Fan"
Special Guest: Larry C. Johnson
Jun 10, 2025
Trump Watch
"Trump Watch" is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers only. Scott will interview one guest in each 60-minute episode."Trump Watch" is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers only. Scott will interview one guest in each 60-minute episode.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Share this post