Trump Watch 4: "Taxes and Tariffs"

Special Guest: Nomi Prins
May 27, 2025
Trump Watch is a new weekly “report card” on all things Trump hosted by Scott Ritter for paid subscribers only. Scott interviews one guest on one topic in each episode. In Episode Four, Dr. Nomi Prins offers an extensive analysis of President Trump’s tariff policies and related economic issues.

