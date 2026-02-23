Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ritter’s Rant 076: Consequences
Ukraine, using a missile built by the British and directed by the Americans, just attacked one of the most important defense industrial facilities in Russia. There will be consequences.
Feb 23, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
