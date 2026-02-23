Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Transcript

Ritter’s Rant 076: Consequences

Ukraine, using a missile built by the British and directed by the Americans, just attacked one of the most important defense industrial facilities in Russia. There will be consequences.
Scott Ritter
Feb 23, 2026

