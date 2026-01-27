Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Ritter’s Rant 072: Missile Defense

Missile Defense provides a false sense of security that manifests itself in bad decision making by leaders who think there won't be consequences to their actions.
Scott Ritter
Jan 27, 2026

