Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Ritter’s Rant 075: Millennials, We Need to Talk
The Boomers and Baby Boomers have failed society when it comes to arms control. It is time for the Millennials to step up and take over.
Feb 13, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
Recent Posts