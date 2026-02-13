Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Ritter’s Rant 075: Millennials, We Need to Talk

The Boomers and Baby Boomers have failed society when it comes to arms control. It is time for the Millennials to step up and take over.
Scott Ritter
Feb 13, 2026

Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture