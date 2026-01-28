Real Scott Ritter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Ritter’s Rant 073: To Be or Not to Be
The dysfunction of the Trump administration is on display when it comes to the South Korean Nuclear Sub deal.
Jan 28, 2026
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
Recent Posts