Please find below a gallery of photographs of the Citizen’s Summit, taken in Saint Petersburg, Russia and Kingston, New York.
The Journey
In this edition of The Russia House, I continue my dialogue with Pavel Balobanov, my co-host for the US-Russia Citizen's Summit, and discuss the way to continue the journey we started on June 18.
Jun 26, 2025
The Russia House
The Russia House with Scott Ritter represents a continuation of the important work of helping overcome the Russophobia that exists in the United States and the West which serves as an impediment to the furthering of better relations between Russia and the West.
