The Journey

In this edition of The Russia House, I continue my dialogue with Pavel Balobanov, my co-host for the US-Russia Citizen's Summit, and discuss the way to continue the journey we started on June 18.
Scott Ritter
Jun 26, 2025
Transcript

Please find below a gallery of photographs of the Citizen’s Summit, taken in Saint Petersburg, Russia and Kingston, New York.

