Ritter's Rant 041: Hope

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are talking about a face-t-face meeting, perhaps as early as next week. Last week we were talking about the threat of nuclear war. Today we speak of the hope for peace.
Scott Ritter
Aug 07, 2025
User's avatar
