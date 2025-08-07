Playback speed
Ritter's Rant 041: Hope
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are talking about a face-t-face meeting, perhaps as early as next week. Last week we were talking about the threat of nuclear war. Today we speak of the hope for peace.
Aug 07, 2025
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
