Ritter's Rant 037: Arrogance
Arrogance is the product of excessive pride or inflated sense of self worth. It is the most dangerous of the seven deadly sins. And America leads the world in arrogance. This isn't a good thing.
Jul 30, 2025
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
