Ritter's Rant 037: Arrogance

Arrogance is the product of excessive pride or inflated sense of self worth. It is the most dangerous of the seven deadly sins. And America leads the world in arrogance. This isn't a good thing.
Scott Ritter
Jul 30, 2025
