Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
18
3

Ritter's Rant 039: Elections Matter

The Biden Department of Justice ordered the FBI to raid my home. They did so, seizing my personal property. Today, under the Trump Department of Justice, the FBI began returning this material.
Scott Ritter
Aug 01, 2025
18
3
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture