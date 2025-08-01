Playback speed
Ritter's Rant 039: Elections Matter
The Biden Department of Justice ordered the FBI to raid my home. They did so, seizing my personal property. Today, under the Trump Department of Justice, the FBI began returning this material.
Aug 01, 2025
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
