Ritter's Rant 024: To the Last Ukrainian
Donald Trump thinks sending weapons to Ukraine helps in their defense. All it really does is ensure that Ukraine will, as intended, fight its war with Russia to the last Ukrainian.
Jul 11, 2025
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
