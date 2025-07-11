Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Ritter's Rant 024: To the Last Ukrainian

Donald Trump thinks sending weapons to Ukraine helps in their defense. All it really does is ensure that Ukraine will, as intended, fight its war with Russia to the last Ukrainian.
Scott Ritter
Jul 11, 2025
