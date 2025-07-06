Playback speed
Ritter's Rant Ep. 20: All Revolutions Fail
Trumps second term was supposed to revolutionary. It failed to live up to the hype. Now Elon Musk is proposing a third political party to challenge Trump. Is this the revolution we were promised?
Jul 06, 2025
Ritter’s Rant
