Ritter's Rant Ep. 20: All Revolutions Fail

Trumps second term was supposed to revolutionary. It failed to live up to the hype. Now Elon Musk is proposing a third political party to challenge Trump. Is this the revolution we were promised?
Scott Ritter
Jul 06, 2025
