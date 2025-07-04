Playback speed
Ritter's Rant Ep. 19: Happy Birthday, America (No B-2's to Israel!)
American lawmakers want to transfer B-2 bombers and GBU-57 bombs to Israel. It is time to just say no. Israel is not a friend you can trust with this technology.
Jul 04, 2025
Ritter’s Rant
A new video series where I address the pressing issues of the day.
