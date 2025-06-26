Real Scott Ritter

Ritter's Rant Ep. 15: Too Good to be True?

Trump appears ready to implement a massive deal in the Middle East that seeks to solve the Gaza issue, get Arab recognition of Israel, and solve the Iranian nuclear crisis. Too good to be True?
Scott Ritter
Jun 26, 2025
